LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The heat wave which has scorched Southern California is expected to peak Wednesday and continue into Thursday, with more triple-digit temperatures and high humidity levels.

Temperatures in Los Angeles County will be about 10 to 12 degrees above normal Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop marginally Thursday at the start of a slow cooling trend.

The humidity level generally will be at 25-to-30 percent Wednesday, which will increase hot-weather misery for residents but also marginally increase fire safety by decreasing the dryness, the NWS said.

A LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

A LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN ORANGE COUNTY

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday throughout Los Angeles County — along the coast, in beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles, downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills; the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys; the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains; and inland Orange County.

Overnight low temperatures have offered little reprieve from the heat, ranging from 66 to 76 degrees.

The heat wave will also create an increased potential for power outages because of the widespread use of air-conditioning. The California Independent System Operator — which manages the state’s power grid – – has issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The same alert was also issued Tuesday.

Several daily heat records were broken Tuesday. The temperature in Woodland Hills hit a 108 degree high, breaking the record of 107 set on July 24, 2006. Lancaster reached 109 degrees, tying the record also set in 2006.

The NWS forecast highs Wednesday of 97 in Downtown L.A., 101 in San Gabriel, 103 in Pasadena and Burbank, 110 in Woodland Hills, Saugus, Palmdale and Lancaster. LAX will see a high of 85 degrees, 89 in Long Beach, 91 in Avalon and 95 on Mount Wilson.

Orange County will see highs of 81 in San Clemente, 82 in Newport Beach, 83 in Laguna Beach, 96 in Irvine, 97 in Anaheim, 98 in Fullerton, 99 in Mission Viejo and 102 in Yorba Linda.

