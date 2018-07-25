LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another snack food is under recall Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz is recalling about 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese dip due to risk of botulism.

The dips under recall are the 15-ounce jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso mild cheese dip that have a use-by date ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

The dip had showed signs that it could allow for the growth of bacteria, which causes botulism. Consumers should not eat the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses have been reported.

The cheese dip can be returned to stores or call 1-800-310-3704 for a full refund.

The cheese dip recall is the third snack food to be recalled this week. Several varieties of Ritz Cracker products were recalled Monday and four types of Goldfish Crackers were recalled Tuesday, both for possible salmonella risk.