SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — Police and a hazardous materials team responded to the South Los Angeles field office of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package that was apparently labeled “anthrax,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The item was determined not be a danger. No injuries were reported.

The office at 10124 S. Broadway was evacuated after the item was found about 2:35 pm., according the LAPD.

Waters is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has called for his impeachment.

Last week, a militant group known as the Oath Keepers planned to protest outside Waters’ office in South Los Angeles, accusing her of inciting violence against members of the Trump Administration who are seen out in public. The protest was scrubbed when dozens of counter-protesters showed up.

