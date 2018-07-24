Filed Under:Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports.

gettyimages 1001930764 Report: Ivanka Trump Shutters Clothing Company, Lays Off Staff

Ivanka Trump arrives at an event on July 19, 2018, at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The New York Post is reporting that its sources say the company “will be shuttered ‘ASAP’ and that staff have been informed that they’re being laid off.”

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s