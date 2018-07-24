IRVINE (CBSLA) — An Irvine man has been arrested on suspicion of making multiple bomb threats against Orange County jail facilities.

Pejman Zanjani, 39, called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Dispatch center last Wednesday and made at least two bomb-related threats against county facilities in the 11-minute call, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

The department’s hazardous devises squad went to all the county’s jail facilities and checked the exteriors using dogs. Patrol units and jail deputies also stepped up checks in and around the jail to look for suspicious activity.

Zanjani made another call Saturday at 1 a.m., this time to threaten the sheriff’s dispatch center, sheriff’s officials said. It was during this call that Zanjani was identified by dispatchers, and a search and arrest warrant were obtained by the sheriff’s department.

He was arrested by sheriff’s detectives at about 7 a.m. Monday. Officers searched his home and determined it to be safe, Braun said.

Zanjani was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and was being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

A motive for the threats was not known.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)