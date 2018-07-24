  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Irvine, Orange County Jails

IRVINE (CBSLA) — An Irvine man has been arrested on suspicion of making multiple bomb threats against Orange County jail facilities.

Pejman Zanjani, 39, called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Dispatch center last Wednesday and made at least two bomb-related threats against county facilities in the 11-minute call, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

The department’s hazardous devises squad went to all the county’s jail facilities and checked the exteriors using dogs. Patrol units and jail deputies also stepped up checks in and around the jail to look for suspicious activity.

Zanjani made another call Saturday at 1 a.m., this time to threaten the sheriff’s dispatch center, sheriff’s officials said. It was during this call that Zanjani was identified by dispatchers, and a search and arrest warrant were obtained by the sheriff’s department.

He was arrested by sheriff’s detectives at about 7 a.m. Monday. Officers searched his home and determined it to be safe, Braun said.

Zanjani was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and was being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

A motive for the threats was not known.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s