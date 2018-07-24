LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With triple-digit temperatures forecast across much of Southern California Tuesday, the state has issued a Flex Alert to urge electricity conservation for high-usage hours.

The hottest days of the heat wave are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday, raising concerns for power outages, heat-related illnesses, and wildfire danger.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon and evening, when air conditioners typically are at peak use,” a California ISO statement said. “Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 5 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.”

High temperatures across the western U.S. prompted the Flex Alert.

The excessive heat warning will be in force along the L.A. County coast, in beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles, Downtown L.A., and the Hollywood Hills; the San Gabriel, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys; the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains; and inland Orange County, where highs will range from the mid-90s to 104. It will expire at 8 p.m. Thursday. Also in effect was a less serious heat advisory scheduled to expire in Orange County at 9 p.m. Thursday.

There won’t be much relief from the heat along the coasts, but people seeking to cool down in the ocean should beware of bigger waves and strong rip currents. A high surf advisory will be in force in L.A. and Orange counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday and surf of 4-7 feet is expected through Wednesday night in L.A and Ventura counties, with maximum sets to 9 feet. In Orange County, surf of 5-8 feet is expected.

