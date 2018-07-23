  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Drowning, mission viejo

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched Monday after a 1-year-old child drowned at a recreation and fitness center in Mission Viejo.

Paramedics were called to the Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center, 26887 Recodo Lane, at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The child was taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The child’s gender has not been disclosed.

Authorities say the parents of the infant were on hand, as were friends, and lifeguards were on duty at the time of the drowning.

The center remained closed Monday morning, and people coming to exercise were shocked to hear the news.

Joan Zerg was one of the residents who had come early to the center to swim, and said she was devastated for the mother of the child.

“No matter how much of an accident it was, she will never get over it,” Zerg said.

