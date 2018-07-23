SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — What was initially believed to be gunshots going off at a Sherman Oaks apartment complex that drew a major police response early Monday turned out to be fireworks.

Residents of The Plaza, 4500 Woodman Ave., called 911 to report gunshots just after 2 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they heard what sounded like more gunshots.

Helicopter has been flying over for 30 min and now cops are saying suspect may have ran into our complex 🙂 #shermanoaks #theplaza — Myriam Gonzalez (@myrrrrriam) July 23, 2018

After several police cruisers and an airship responded to the scene, officers with their guns drawn moved in, while residents sheltered in place.

At the apartment where the noise had originated found, there was no evidence of a shooting, nor shell casings – instead, officers found burn marks and other indications of fireworks that had been set off in a glass. They also did not find anyone at the scene.

No injuries were reported.