LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another sweltering heat wave is hitting Southern California, starting Monday.

Excessive heat warnings go into effect throughout most of the region and will last through Thursday. Daytime highs are forecast to range from 85 to 92 degrees at the coast to 92 to 100 degrees inland.

The hottest days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The conditions will create “increased potential for serious heat-related illnesses, especially for the young and elderly, those performing outdoor activities, as well as those without access to air conditioning,” forecaster said. The heat wave could also lead to power outages caused by strained air conditioners.

People are being urged to exercises during the cooler morning or evening hours, wear lightweight and light-colored clothes and drink plenty of water. Forecasters also stressed that children, pets and seniors should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

