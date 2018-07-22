  • KCAL9On Air

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump has launched a furious all-caps Twitter rebuke of Iran declaring “you will suffer consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before.”

The tweet, which was posted last Sunday night, follows an apparent warning issued by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, in which he cautioned American’s “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace,” according to Iranian state media reports.

Rouhani also shared a message for Trump, saying “do not play with the lion’s tail, because you will regret it eternally.”

Trump’s tweet came shortly after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered his own blistering speech on Iran’s leaders, accusing the clerics that rule the country of using the country’s revenue to line their own pockets and fund terrorism at the expense of average Iranians.

“To the regime, prosperity, security, and freedom for the Iranian people are acceptable casualties in the march to fulfill the Revolution,” Pompeo said Sunday night at the Ronald Reagan National Library in Simi Valley, California.

“The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government.”

— Joshua Berlinger

The-CNN-Wire

(™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

