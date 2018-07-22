LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) — Two people were killed at a house fire Sunday in Leimert Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The deceased have not been identified. They are an 8-year-old boy and a 67-year-old female.

Six people were inside the home including three adults and three children. Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital in fair condition — an 83-year-old female and a 42-year-old female. A 13-year-old male and an 11-year-old female were not injured.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:08 a.m. to a one-story home at 3971 S. 2nd Ave. had the fire out within 22 minutes of their arrival, according to the LAFD.

A total of 50 firefighters extinguished the flames.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)