STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A Colorado artist has reached an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk over a copyright dispute involving a unicorn passing gas.

Potter Tom Edwards was initially flattered when Musk tweeted a photo of a mug with his design showing a unicorn’s flatulence powering a car. Edwards said he sold about 50 mugs with the exposure.

But when Edwards found out Musk used his art to promote an operating system for Tesla, the electric car company owned by Musk, he felt he was being short-changed. Musk later deleted the tweet.

In May, Edwards’ lawyer sent a letter to Tesla asking that his client be compensated.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted a screenshot of Edwards’ website reading “Copyright Issue: RESOLVED!”

Edwards wrote the following message on his site:

“I am happy to report that we have reached an agreement with Tesla that resolves our issues in a way that everyone feels good about! It’s clear there were some misunderstandings that led to this escalating, but I’m just glad that everything has been cleared up. I’ve always been a Tesla fan, and I’m looking forward to getting back to making pots and selling them in my online store.”

Musk tweeted that it would be “lame” if Edwards sued him for money. It’s not clear what resolution was reached.

