PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist in Palmdale, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The woman was later identified as Tammi Johnson, 40, of Acton, said Investigator Sherwood Dixon of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

She was walking southbound on Sierra Highway, south of Vincent View Road, at about 11:45 p.m. Friday when she was struck from behind, the CHP reported.

Johnson, who was fatally struck by that motorist, was struck again by a 2006 Volvo S40, whose driver was located nearby.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as silver, possibly a Lexus NX SUV that likely sustained front and right-side damage, including a missing side-view mirror and shattered windshield.

The CHP’s Antelope Valley office asked anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (661) 948-8541.

