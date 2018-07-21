  • KCAL9On Air

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman is in critical condition after suffering burns in an apparent chemical attack in El Monte early Saturday morning.

capture50 Woman Sustains Critical Burns In El Monte Chemical Attack

(LASD SEB/Twitter)

At around 1 a.m., El Monte police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman screaming in the 3600 block of Durfee Avenue. They arrived to find the victim which severe burns.

She was rushed to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in critical condition. Her name was not released.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau hazmat team was also called to the scene to what was being called a “caustic liquid attack.”

The circumstances of the situation are unconfirmed. It’s unclear if police are searching for or have identified any suspects.

