FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) – A new mural of new Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been vandalized in the Fairfax District, the second such case of vandalism in the past few weeks.

The mural had just gone up Wednesday on Melrose Avenue and North Ogden Drive in the Fairfax District. It included LeBron in a Lakers jersey, looking up at several Laker legends, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.

The vandalism was discovered Saturday and documented across social media.

This is the second time in the past two weeks that a LeBron James mural has been vandalized in L.A. Earlier this month, a mural went up on the side of Baby Blue Barbecue at 444 Lincoln Blvd. in Venice, almost immediately after James announced he was signing a new $154 million deal with the Lakers.

However, it drew the ire of some Lakers fans who don’t believe James has earned a mural yet. They vandalized it with messages including “We don’t want you,” “LeFraud,” “No King” and “3-6,” James’ record in the NBA Finals.

One of the artists initially repainted the mural, before removing it completely.