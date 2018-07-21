  • KCAL9On Air

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS News/AP) – Offset of the hip-hop group Migos is facing two felony gun charges after he and his bodyguard were pulled over outside of Atlanta. Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury told WXIA-TV that an officer pulled over a Porsche 911 Friday afternoon for failing to maintain its lane.

gettyimages 950191346 Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested On Felony Gun Charges In Georgia

Offset of Migos performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Getty Images)

Police say Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was behind the wheel. The vehicle smelled of marijuana, prompting authorities to search the car and find three guns and less than an ounce of marijuana, according to police.

The 26-year-old is on probation for a 2015 arrest on drugs and weapons charges. He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. He also faces misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and making an improper lane change. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

The development comes weeks after Offset and Cardi B welcomed their baby daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi B recently tweeted she quietly married Offset in September because “there are moments I want to keep for myself.”

