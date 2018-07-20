POMONA (CBSLA) – A worker died after getting pinned under a forklift on a construction site in Pomona Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m., off the eastbound 10 Freeway and Kellogg Drive, near Cal Poly Pomona, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a worker trapped underneath a forklift. He died at the scene, the fire department reported. His name was not released.

The circumstances leading up to the accident were not confirmed.