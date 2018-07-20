Filed Under:pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) – A worker died after getting pinned under a forklift on a construction site in Pomona Friday morning.

bcec2144ce8241b4903b6366820a18da Worker Dies In Forklift Accident On Pomona Construction Site

(CBS2)

The incident was reported before 10 a.m., off the eastbound 10 Freeway and Kellogg Drive, near Cal Poly Pomona, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a worker trapped underneath a forklift. He died at the scene, the fire department reported. His name was not released.

The circumstances leading up to the accident were not confirmed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s