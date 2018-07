MUSCOY (CBSLA) – A 2-year-old child was shot and killed in the town of Muscoy Friday, just northwest of San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Duffy Street sometime before 11:30 a.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately confirmed.