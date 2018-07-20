SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Parents are unnerved Friday after three syringes were found at a Sherman Oaks park playground.
One syringe was initially found at the universal playground of the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston Street, Thursday afternoon, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a warning.
The playground was cleared and shut down, and crews from LA Parks and Recreation went through the sand with a sifter and found two more syringes.
Visitors to the park were alarmed to hear that such dangerous items were found within the playground.
“Endangering these kids’ lives,” said Gordon Kernes, who was dropping his son off at camp. “They could contract hepatitis.”
“Well, it’s horrific,” said Vaughn Hart, who was walking in the park early Friday. “I mean, if they’re going to do it, do it away – anywhere away from where the children play.”
Police say they are doing a full investigation to find out where the syringes came from, and are stepping up patrols at the park.
What’s surprising about this? Los Angeles is overrun with homeless drug addicts, and the city’s policy approach is to coddle them and avoid making arrests. The outcome is inevitable.