LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Retailers selling lottery tickets will get progressively busier Friday night, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching $433 million.

No tickets were sold with all six numbers for Tuesday night’s multi-state Mega Millions lottery, so Friday’s jackpot has grown to $433 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in more than 300 million, but that’s not stopping people from trying their luck.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

