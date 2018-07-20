STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A Fountain Valley man convicted of kidnapping and torturing the owner of an Orange County marijuana dispensary will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Kyle Handley, 39, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison Friday for abducting, torturing and sexually mutilating the owner of a medical pot shop, thinking the man had vast amounts of cash.

On October 12, 2012, Handley and two other suspects Hossein Nayeri and Ryan Kevorkian kidnapped the shop owner and his female companion from the man’s Newport Beach home.

They had been staking out the owner near Palm Springs for weeks and believed the man was burying cash in the desert at the time they committed the crime.

Prosecutors said the suspects drove the couple out to the desert, torturing the man with a blowtorch in the process.

Eventually, they cut off the man’s penis, poured bleach over him, then took the man’s member so it could not be reattached.

The couple was abandoned in the desert before the woman, still bound with zip ties, ran more than a mile to flag down police.

The man survived his injuries.

Handley was convicted of kidnapping, mayhem and torture in January.

Nayer, who was extradited from Prague where he’d fled, and Kevorkian have pleaded not guilty.

