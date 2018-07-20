CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A car careened into a power pole in Chatsworth early Friday morning, downing live wires and shutting down a major intersection.

The collision occurred at 3:30 a.m. in the area of Devonshire Street and Topanga Canyon Road.

According to Los Angeles police, a car lost control and slammed into the power pole, bringing it down and exposing several wires.

There were no injuries. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to have been involved.

The intersection was shut down as of 7 a.m. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene clearing the debris. About 200 LADWP customers were without power. Restoration was expected by 9 a.m.