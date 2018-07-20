LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Anthony Anderson is under criminal investigation by the LAPD for allegedly assaulting a woman, according to multiple reports. The star of ABC’s “Black-ish” denies the allegation.

According to celebrity news site The Blast, the alleged victim filed a police report with the LAPD Hollywood Division earlier this year following an event she catered for the actor.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” Anderson’s rep said in a statement. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Anderson is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.