LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Intense heat is once again expected in Southern California next week, after high temperatures shattered all-time records across the region just two weeks ago.

CBS2/KCAL9 meteorologist Craig Herrera says the valleys, Inland Empire and High Desert could see temperatures between 105° and 112° beginning Monday.

And anyone hoping to escape the heat at the beach may want to reconsider: coastal and mountain communities will likely see temperatures at or near 90°.

Herrera says conditions will be “unusually hot” for late July and will come close to the record-breaking temperatures seen July 6. That day, Burbank and Van Nuys saw their hottest recorded temperatures of all time, at 114° and 117°, respectively.

Monday’s heat wave is expected to last for at least five days and may extend into the weekend.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a heat alert for Monday and Tuesday in the Pomona area and the Antelope, Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. It will be in effect Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer, noted that children, the elderly and pets can be particularly susceptible to heat-related illness. He noted that even short periods of exertion in high heat can cause dehydration, cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke.

People without air conditioning who need a break from the heat can visit cooling centers like malls, libraries and senior centers. A full list of such centers is available online or by calling 211.

Health officials from various agencies offered a series of tips for people to avoid becoming ill from the heat:

• Drink lots of cool water, even if you are not thirsty.

• Wear loose, light-colored clothing.

• Wear a hat and sunscreen.

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.