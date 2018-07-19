LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A University of Southern California wide receiver has been arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time in five months.

Joseph Lewis, 18, was taken into late Wednesday night on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ.

Lewis was arrested by Los Angeles police at 10:40 p.m. and booked at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to L.A. County jail inmate records. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

The arrest stemmed from a physical altercation between Lewis and a woman, TMZ reports. Following the alleged altercation, the woman fled and called police.

On the afternoon of Feb. 12, Lewis was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

In May, as part of a deal with prosecutors, he plead no contest to two count of misdemeanor battery with an injury and received 36 months of probation and a 60-day jail sentence, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was released from jail on July 6, the Times reports.

It’s unclear if the second incident involved the same victim.

Following his first arrest, Lewis was suspended from all USC team activities. He remains under suspension.

Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards in 11 games as a freshman last season.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)