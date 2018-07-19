  • KCAL9On Air

Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

gettyimages 996444954 Cedric The Entertainer To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Cedric the Entertainer speaks onstage as Niecy Nash is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on July 11, 2018, in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

Joining Cedric in speaking in the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the El Centro apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard will be comedian George Lopez and Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The star is the 2,640th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

Cedric began his career as a stand-up comedian after receiving encouragement from comedian Percy Crews. Cedric said Crews helped him write a set, which he first performed in 1987 at an open mic night at the Funny Bone comedy club in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights, Missouri, winning $500.

Cedric’s success as a stand-up comedian led to an acting career, which began as a cast member of the 1996-2002 WB comedy “The Steve Harvey Show.” Cedric starred in the 2000 comedy concert film, “The Original Kings of Comedy” with Harvey, D.L. Hughley and the late Bernie Mac.

Cedric’s other film credits include the 2007 action film comedy “Code Name: The Cleaner,” the 2005 comedy “The Honeymooners” as bus driver Ralph Kramden, the role made famous by Jackie Gleason.

Cedric supplied voices for the animated film “Madagascar” and its two sequels and “Charlotte’s Web.”

Cedric is a cast member of the Tracy Morgan-starring TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” and will star in the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood,” set to premiere Oct. 1.

