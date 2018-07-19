CORONA (CBSLA) – A wildfire erupted Thursday near the entrance to a popular hiking spot in Corona, but no homes or structures were immediately threatened, authorities said.

The roughly five-acre brush fire was reported at 1:20 p.m. in the Cleveland National Forest along Tin Mine Canyon off of Skyline Drive, according to fire officials.

Smoke could be seen from the Riverside (91) Freeway to the north and Interstate 15 to the east, prompting several calls to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.