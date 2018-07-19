GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities said three teen pedestrians were hit by an SUV around 6 p.m. in Garden Grove Thursday.

The teens were crossing a busy intersection when witnesses said an SUV going southbound on Westminster slammed into them.

Witnesses told KCAL9’s Chris Holmstrom all of the teens were conscious when help arrived.

The teems were all taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

One witness, Ruben Rodriguez, said the SUV ran a red light and “took all three kids with him.”

Rodriguez said he called 911 immediately.

“They were all in pretty bad shape,” he said, “but there was one in specific that got hit pretty bad.”

Another witness, Jackie Goodbbeau, described the aftermath of the accident.

“They were bleeding pretty badly from their heads,” she said, “a few bumps and bruises on their arms.”

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities. They said it didn’t appear the man was under the influence.

“I’m just praying that all three of the kids end up being good,” said Rodriguez.