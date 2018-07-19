BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Police opened fire on two suspects in Boyle Heights overnight Wednesday following a pursuit with a stolen car that ended when the suspects tried to run down the officers. There were no injuries.

The male driver, a wanted parolee at large, was arrested on felony evading, weapons charges and assault on a police officer. The female passenger was also booked on unconfirmed charges. Their names were not immediately disclosed.

According to South Gate police, the incident began just before midnight when officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation. The vehicle, which was carrying two people, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase wound its way through surface streets in South Gate, Huntington Park, Bell Gardens and Cudahy, where the car jumped onto the 5 Freeway northbound, police said. It then exited the freeway in Boyle Heights.

The suspects entered a residential street, where the car became trapped in a cul-de-sac in the 900 block of South Grande Vista Avenue.

According to police, the driver made a U-turn towards the officers and drove at them, prompting the officers to open fire on the suspects. Neither was struck and no officers were hurt.

The car then struck a police cruiser and came to a stop. The two suspects were apprehended and a handgun was recovered.

Police determined that the car had been stolen out of Lakewood. It’s unclear how many officers fired on the suspects.