CBSLA (Hoodline) – You knew living in one of America’s most desirable zip codes was expensive, but did you know the priciest listing in today’s Beverly Hills rental market is going for $75,000/month? That’s a whopping 2,100% above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in CA. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only high-end residential listing in the city. But just how extravagant do these homes get, given these high prices?

We scanned local listings in Beverly Hills via rental site Zumper to unearth the city’s most opulent listings.

Behold the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1770 Carla Ridge (Beverly Hills)

Up first, gaze at this fabulous single-family home over at 1770 Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills. It has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 6,469 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is about $6,650/month, this living space is currently listed at a staggering $75,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?

In the home, you can expect a fireplace, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen island, a deck with a spa, a home theater, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, dual fireplaces, a den and a library. The home also features garage parking, an infinity swimming pool and secured entry. As showy as this set-up might seem, pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and offers limited transit options.

606 N. Oakhurst Drive (Beverly Hills)

Next, here’s this humongous single-family home situated at 606 N. Oakhurst Drive in Beverly Hills. It has an impressive four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 5,198 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is roughly $12,000/month, this pad is currently listed at a stupefying $40,000/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a laundry room, a fireplace, a spiral staircase, hardwood floors, a library, a den, marble countertops, designer appliances, a breakfast bar, a fireplace, high ceilings and a patio. The home also offers a swimming pool, a backyard, a detached pool house for guests and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this voluminous palace.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.

440 Roxbury Drive (Beverly Hills)

Then, here’s this incredible condo located at 440 Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is approximately $4,500/month, this living space is currently listed at a mind-numbing $35,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?

Building amenities include a steam room, assigned parking, secured entry and private outdoor space. In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views, hardwood and tile flooring, a spiral staircase, multiple balconies, a breakfast island and a study. Pets are not allowed in this voluminous home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

