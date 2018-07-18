HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – If you’re planning to attend Seal’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday night, you’ll want to be aware of new neighborhood street closures.

Beginning Wednesday, the city of Los Angeles will begin testing street closures around the Hollywood Bowl which are designed to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution last month to test the closures on four separate nights this summer, according to a letter posted to residents on the Nextdoor app from Councilman David Ryu.

The closures will take place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Aug. 9 and Sept. 10.

During those periods, North Highland Avenue will be closed to vehicles from the intersection with Camrose and Milner drives, up to the Hollywood Bowl. The closure will also apply to residents, who will have to access their neighborhoods through Franklin Avenue.

“The Hollywood Bowl graciously stepped up to assist in enforcement of these closures,” Ryu wrote.

Several other entry points into the neighborhood will be closed to concertgoers and will require resident placards to get through.

Getting to the Hollywood Bowl has always posed a challenge due to its location in a residential neighborhood right off the 101 Freeway.

There are several alternatives to driving directly to Hollywood Bowl, which is not advised. There are park and ride options for Metro stops throughout the city which can be purchased beforehand. There is also a shuttle for only $6 roundtrip which runs from four nearby locations and can also be bought before your event.