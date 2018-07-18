LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — McDonald’s is giving its famous french fries away for free every Friday until the end of the year – but you’ll have to spend a little money to get the deal.

The promotion requires hungry customers to download the free McDonald’s app and register an account, then redeem a digital coupon using the Mobile Order & Pay option.

And don’t expect to walk out of the store with nothing but free fries: the deal requires a minimum purchase of $1.

The app also offers other discounts like $1 McDoubles and coffees.