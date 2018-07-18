LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old boy lost his arm Wednesday after he was trapped beneath a large rock in Laguna Beach.

The boy somehow got trapped around 3:30 p.m. when his right arm and part of his leg became stuck under the rock near Emerald Bay beach, authorities said.

A dozen firefighters worked to free the teen, who lost part of his arm above his right elbow, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

He was freed just after 4 p.m. and transported by helicopter to UC Irvine Medical Center.