CBSLA (Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai cuisine?

We crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Lanta Thai Fusion

724 E. Katella Ave.

Topping the list is Lanta Thai Fusion. The eatery is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find favorites like pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, spicy red curry and chicken satay — skewered, marinated chicken served with peanut and cucumber sauces. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Sandy S. wrote, “You cannot go wrong with the lunch special here. A great selection of delicious food, friendly service and generous portions — always happy we dined here.”

2. Thai Towne Eatery

152 N. Glassell St., Suite B.

With four stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp, this Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite with Yelpers praising the restaurant’s friendly service and authentic offerings.

“One of the best Thai restaurants I’ve ever been to,” said Yelper Al Z. “Yes, including in Thailand. Food is fresh, flavorful and abundant.”

3. Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant

1315 N. Tustin St., Suite B,

Royal Thai Orchid Restaurant is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual fine dining spot four stars out of 162 reviews.

Established in 1982, the eatery provides an assortment of Thai staples like roasted duck curry with pineapple, tomatoes and coconut milk; royal shrimp in tangy-hot chile sauce; and pad see ew — a stir-fried rice noodle dish with broccoli, eggs and sweet soy sauce.

See the full menu here

4. Thai Delight 24

142 E. Riverdale Ave.

Last but not least, Thai Delight 24 is another go-to, with four stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Menu offerings range from curries and fried rice to Thai barbecue chicken and tom yum gai — a famous Thai spicy soup with lemon grass, lime juice, mushrooms and chicken.

Check out the full menu here