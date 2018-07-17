Cafe Southwest

4141 Whitsett Ave., Studio City

Cafe Southwest is a traditional American spot serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in Los Angeles’ Weddington Park, a spot for tennis and golf enthusiasts alike.

Expect breakfast options like three-egg omelets, pancakes with fresh strawberries and fiery skillets consisting of jalapeños, American cheese and country potatoes.

Lunch offerings include classic pulled pork sandwiches with barbecue sauce, Caesar salad and a grilled burger topped with the cafe’s secret sauce, caramelized onions, pineapple and more.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Cafe Southwest has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Monsee W., who reviewed it on June 29, wrote, “The food cafe is incredible! … Get the burger or breakfast sandwich and order a smoothie.”

“Love this place,” said Yelper Ovidio J. “Friendly chefs and the food is great. Try the breakfast sandwich if you’re an early bird. The hamburger and pulled pork sandwiches are also top notch.”

Cafe Southwest is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mild Sauce

8500 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite B, South Carthay

Mild Sauce is on a mission to “bring Chicago’s iconic mild sauce to the Chicago community in Los Angeles,” the restaurant explains on its website, “as well as to introduce its sweet taste to Southern California.”

The menu has fried chicken (breasts, thighs, tenders, legs and wings), catfish and shrimp, each served with Chicago’s staple sauce drizzled on top.

You can also score sides like hot peppers, chicken skin, okra and more, with 8-ounce tubs of mild sauce on offer as well. (Check out the full menu here.)

With 3.5 stars on Yelp, the eatery is still finding its footing.

Yelper Erron J., who reviewed Mild Sauce on June 17, wrote, “A taste of Chicago cuisine in L.A.! Mild sauce is reminiscent of eating Harold’s Chicken by Lake Michigan on a summer afternoon. The prices are a little more L.A. than Chicago, but the chicken is cracking! The mild sauce cracking!”

And Yelper Johnathon C. said, “Chicago fried chicken in the neighborhood is great, and the kids are going to love it. A clean and well-lighted place with Chicago personality. … Portions are large, be hungry. And it comes with fries and coleslaw. Can’t beat that.”

Mild Sauce is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–7 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Spoonfed

959 Seward St., Melrose

Spoonfed is a casual eatery offering American comfort classics with a modern twist in Hollywood’s Media District.

Sean Loeffel, an experienced front-of-house lead at some of the most notable restaurants across the city, is behind this new establishment and the kitchen is helmed by executive chef Carlos Monterroso, reports Eater Los Angeles.

Come try offerings like stuffed brioche French toast, grilled burgers, flatbreads, Nana’s famous chicken noodle soup and gluten-free clam dip with housemade potato chips. (See the full menu here.)

Spoonfed’s current rating of five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from diners.

M R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, “The daily vegan soup was amazing with peppery, thick butternut squash, as was the mushroom and arugula flatbread pizza. The pizza crust had a fantastic chew and perfect crispy edge.”

“This place is massive and great for parties, with friendly staff and delicious food,” saidYelper Brigette B. “Tried the steak salad, beef slider, chicken slider and French fries. Everything was delicious and came out quick.”

Spoonfed is open from 6:30 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

APL Restaurant

1680 Vine St., Hollywood

APL Restaurant is an American steakhouse that comes courtesy of chef Adam Perry Lang. It’s situated in Hollywood’s historic Taft Building.

Drawing inspiration from classics of the late 1800s and early 1900s, the contemporary spot offers up steaks, chops and seafood with favorites like rockfish with lemon, capers and parsley; dry-aged Brooklyn broiled rib-eye; and Sonoma lamb chops with mint salt and parsley salad. (The full dinner menu is available here.)

Yelpers are still warming up to APL Restaurant, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 54 reviews on the site.

Julie M., who reviewed the eatery on June 21, wrote, “Let me start by saying I am picky about steak and have been looking several years for a great steak. This was so unbelievably good! Tons of flavor, perfect char, soft and tender — and I could lick the plate clean from the sauce.”

“The server was friendly, the service was prompt and the food was incredible!” sharedYelper Drama F. “I had the prime rib, which was one of the best I’ve ever had.”

APL Restaurant is open from 5:30–11 p.m. daily.

Arcade Grill

541 S. Spring St., Suite 132, Downtown

Arcade Grill is a healthy American spot, offering a variety of fresh salads, rice bowls and wraps, along with a sandwich made of salmon, arugula, diced tomatoes, mozzarella and cucumber sauce. (You can view the menu on Yelp here.)

Arcade Grill is off to a promising start with a current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Liam B., who reviewed the restaurant on June 16, wrote, “What an excellent find! Al’s menu features dishes with a nice and healthy balance of slow starches, greens and protein. The rice bowl ingredients are a wonderful blend of rice, greens and meat.”

And Yelper Ward L. added, “Just had a plate of the most amazing chicken and rice. Broccoli was on point, topped with some very tasty melty cheese.”

Arcade Grill is open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.