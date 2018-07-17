Want to find out about the newest additions to Huntington Beach? From a homegrown taco chain to a gourmet dessert shop, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

Jimboy’s Tacos

Head over to 120 Fifth St., Suite C-100, and you’ll find a new location of Jimboy’s Tacos.

With locations throughout the state, the California-based, family-owned chain specializes in fast-casual tacos made with stone-ground corn tortillas.

Burritos and other Mexican favorites are available as well, along with shareable offerings like street fries, cheesy bean flautas and ground beef poppers. (You can view the full menu here.)

HappySweet Bakery

Photo: HappySweet Bakery/Yelp

HappySweet Bakery is now offering artisanal desserts at 17408 Beach Blvd. And with five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, it’s been a hit thus far.

Yelpers praised the spot’s variety of fresh-baked treats, from its macaroons and cream puffs to cookies and cakes.

Hosting an event? Catering is also available, along with custom orders for all occasions. (See the full catering menu here.)

Tacos El Rey

Photo: e s./Yelp

Tacos El Rey is a new food truck, serving up authentic tacos and more, at 7842 Sycamore Drive on weekdays and 7811 Barton Drive on weekends.

The truck offers an extensive selection of meats in burritos, quesadillas and tortas. Cold drinks, including soft drinks and horchata, are on hand as well.

Springdale Cafe

Photo: Springdale Cafe/Yelp

Springdale Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering classic American favorites, at 15752 Springdale St.

On the menu, expect to find hotcakes, omelettes and more breakfast staples served all day, along with “big mouth” burgers, sandwiches, fresh salads and plates of pasta.

And if you’re really hungry, try one of the restaurant’s one-pound breakfast burritos or the “OMG” Triple Bacon Ciabatta Burger with a side of fries.