  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime Spree, Darrell Campbell, Inland Empire, Jeammie Preston, Using Kids For Robberies

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA)  — A Moreno Valley couple is accused of using two kids in a series of robberies, officials said.

The couple appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

“It’s crazy,” says Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, “how many agencies, how many locations are involved.”

Authorities said Darrell Campbell, 32, showed the kids how to steal and Jeammie Preston, 31, was the getaway driver.

The crimes were committed in nine Inland Empire stores, CBS2’s Nicole Comstock reported.

These included two Home Depot stores and a Target in Moreno Valley in April and May and several other major retailers last year.

The alleged crimes also took place in Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Eastvale, Glendora and San Bernardino.

Flores said the suspects told the kids what to say and coached them on how to steal.

The criminal complaint alleges Campbell and Preston used threats, commands and persuasion to get the children — a 16-year-old boy and am 11-year-old  girl — to do their bidding.

“We entrust adults to protect these children,” Flores said, “whether they are the parents, grandparents any guardians and they were basically putting these kids at risk of danger and injury.”

The couple’s family came to court but had no comment.

As Campbell was escorted out of court, he mouthed to his family, “I’m going to call you.”

The couple is expected to return to court on July 26.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believes there may have been more crimes committed and want to hear from other possible victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s