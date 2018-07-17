SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A baby rescuers were looking for off the side of a cliff in Sylmar was found safe Tuesday morning at a relative’s home in the San Fernando Valley.

The child’s father had reported at about 1 a.m. that he and the baby’s mother had argued and she claimed to have tossed the baby over a cliff near Lopez Canyon and Kagel Canyon roads, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Los Angeles County firefighters and search and rescue teams from Altadena and Crescenta Valley were dispatched to the scene to look for the child, while the parents were detained for questioning.

During the investigation, the mother admitted she did not throw the baby over a cliff and that the child was at a relative’s home, Koerner said.

The age or sex of the baby was not immediately available, he said.

