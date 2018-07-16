RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A wrong-way driver is blamed for a deadly crash in Riverside. Police investigators say a woman crashed her car into a van carrying two men on the 60 Freeway.

The wrong way victim was identified as 23-year-old Jehan Mapatuna.

The Moreno Valley man who was about to enroll in UCLA in the fall had been celebrating his birthday Saturday night.

A friend agreed to drive him home because he’d had a little to drink.

They were in a black van in the HOV lane on the 60 Freeway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a driver going the wrong way in a red Mustang hit them head on.

CHP says the other driver is a 19-year-old woman from Ontario who was under the influence and traveling at a high rate of speed.

She had driven several miles in the wrong direction before the crash.

The impact was so powerful, CHP officers had to cut the victims out of the mangled vehicles.

She will be arrested when released from the hospital.

Jehan’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.