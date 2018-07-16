  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:00 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveWatch Now
    CBS2 News At 11PM

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMGoodbye Dark Spots!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Local TV, Riverside, Wrong-Way Crash

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A wrong-way driver is blamed for a deadly crash in Riverside. Police investigators say a woman crashed her car into a van carrying two men on the 60 Freeway.

The wrong way victim was identified as 23-year-old Jehan Mapatuna.

The Moreno Valley man who was about to enroll in UCLA in the fall had been celebrating his birthday Saturday night.

A friend agreed to drive him home because he’d had a little to drink.

They were in a black van in the HOV lane on the 60 Freeway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a driver going the wrong way in a red Mustang hit them head on.

CHP says the other driver is a 19-year-old woman from Ontario who was under the influence and traveling at a high rate of speed.

She had driven several miles in the wrong direction before the crash.

The impact was so powerful, CHP officers had to cut the victims out of the mangled vehicles.

She will be arrested when released from the hospital.

Jehan’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s