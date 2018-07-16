SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested Monday in the investigation into the hit-and-run death of a pregnant woman while she was crossing a street.

Police say Mercedes Vanesa Guevara drove through a red light June 11 at Highland Avenue and Medical Center Drive at a high rate of speed, and struck the pregnant victim in the crosswalk.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CBS2 she heard a crash and a gut-wrenching scream. She ran to the victim, but found her dead.

“She was already laying lifeless on the ground, there wasn’t nothing no one could do for her,” said the witness.

Investigators say Guevara may have fled the scene with the help of an accomplice after witnesses told officers the driver exited the car and was picked up by a second vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Guevara was booked on vehicular manslaughter.