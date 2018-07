LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man on a bicycle was shot to death in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Police say two men opened fire from a passing vehicle just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the area of 224th Street and Denker Avenue.

Carlos Sanchez, 43, of Torrance, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description was released.

