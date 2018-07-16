LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A “serial immigration violator” accused of attacking his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children at their Los Angeles-area home was charged Monday with seven felonies.

Alejandro Alvarez-Villegas appeared in a Bellflower courtroom, but did not enter a plea to the seven felony counts against him, which include attempted murder and aggravated mayhem.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley says 32-year-old Alvarez-Villegas is a “serial immigration violator” who has been deported eleven times since 2005.

Alvarez-Villegas was arrested on Thursday in a stolen vehicle in Chula Vista, a few miles from the Mexican border.

According to prosecutors, Alvarez-Villegas crashed the family car and stole an SUV – during a getaway – after the alleged attack.

Police said Alvarez-Villegas is suspected of attacking his wife at their Whittier home, leaving her and her children – between the ages of 5 and 10 – reportedly covered in blood.

The injured woman underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, Scoggins said last week. A condition update was not immediately available.

The chainsaw allegedly used in the attack was recovered by police.

It was not immediately clear if Alvarez-Villegas had an attorney to comment on the allegations.

Haley says federal immigration officials have lodged a detainer against Alvarez-Villegas, asking local officials to notify them before he is released. It was unclear when the detainer was filed.

Court documents show he was convicted of driving under the influence twice in 2014. On October 6, 2015, he was convicted of his third DUI – all three misdemeanors.

The day before his third conviction, he was popped with a fourth DUI charge, considered a felony because of the three previous convictions.

