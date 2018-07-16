This year’s sales event, which starts Monday afternoon, will be six hours longer than last year’s and will launch new products. Amazon hopes to keep Prime attractive for current and would-be subscribers after raising the annual membership fee by 20 percent to $119 and to $12.99 for the month-to-month option.

Making Prime Day last even longer “ratchets up the pressure on all of retail” to roll out heavy promotions “in hopes of attracting shoppers and dollars,” said Charlie O’Shea, lead retail analyst at Moody’s. Macy’s, for instance, was promoting a “Black Friday in July” event, and eBay kicked off more than a hundred deals.

Here’s a look at what’s happening this year:

WHOLE FOODS IN THE MIX: The Seattle-based company is offering Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods from July 11-17 a $10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day. And at its more than a dozen Amazon Books stores, discounts will expand beyond devices.

IT’S LONGER: After extending the daylong event to 30 hours in 2017, this year’s Prime Day will be 36 hours long, starting at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES: Several companies have agreed to launch new products on Prime Day, Amazon says. Among them, a Fingerlings unicorn doll whose horn lights up and a Delta kitchen faucet that can be turned on through Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

PRIVATE LABEL PUSH: Amazon has been building its own brands, and it’ll be offering deals such as 25 percent off its Rivet furniture brand, which didn’t exist a year ago. Other deals include 30 percent off its Mama Bear diapers and baby products.

BACK TO SCHOOL: The company is making a big push in school supplies for Prime Day. It says customers bought more pencils, pens, notebooks, glue sticks, lunchboxes and backpacks on Prime Day last year than any other day of the year.

MORE COUNTRIES: Amazon has been expanding its Prime membership around the world, and four new countries will be a part of Prime Day this year: Australia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Singapore. Amazon disclosed for the first time this year that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide.

Amazon “unboxed” several of its deals Monday morning:

Amazon Devices:

Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history: Six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99

Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99

Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99

Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99

Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99

Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174

Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99

Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99

Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon Brands:

Save 30% on everyday essentials from AmazonFresh, Presto!, and Solimo

Save up to 50% on apparel for the whole family, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics items such as bedding, office products, cookware, and electronics accessories

Save up to 30% on furniture and home décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam

Fashion:

Save up to 50% on athleisure shoes for men and women from top-selling brands, including adidas, New Balance, and Puma

Save up to 50% on activewear from top-selling brands, including Champion, Lacoste, Russell, and Puma

Save up to 40% on select denim styles for kids from Levi’s and The Children’s Place

Save up to 40% on select jeans for men and women from Hudson, NYDJ, and Lucky

Electronics:

Premium brand 49-inch 4K Smart TV, only $438

Premium brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV, only $478

Premium brand 65-inch 4K Smart TV, only $649

Save $300 on LG V35 ThinQ, a Prime Exclusive phone, only $599.99

Save up to 30% on the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Save on Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones, only $125

Save on Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, only $98

Save 50% on Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Save 25% on Nura Headphones

Save up to 40% on select Micro SD/SD Cards and USBs

Save up to 35% on select monitors, laptops, and routers

Save up to 35% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories

Save up to 30% on 3D printers

Save $400 on the Jibo Robot

Eligible Prime members get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio, and more on Prime Day when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Smart Home:

Save up to 40% on select Smart Home products

Save 40% or more on select Noon Home Smart Lighting products

Save 30% or more on a smart sprinkler controller

Save on Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs – works with Alexa

Home & Kitchen:

Save up to 30% on select furniture, mattresses, and rugs

Save 30% on select Kenmore refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers

Save on wine fridges from Kalamera

Save $100 on Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 30% or more on Anova Sous Vides

Save 30% on Coffee Gator

Save over 30% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose bundle

Save up to 40% on select cat treats and supplies

Video Games:

Save 25% on Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle + Rare Replay, only $229.99

Save on Nintendo New 3DS XL – Super NES Edition with Super Mario Kart, only $149.99

Save on Nintendo Switch Gaming Bundle, only $299.99

Toys, Books & Baby:

Save up to 40% on select outdoor toys, including select Nerf, Green Toys, and Radio Flyer products

Save up to 40% on select indoor toys, puzzles, and games, including select Play-Doh, Ravensburger, and Crayola products

Save 30% on select products from Melissa and Doug

Save 30% on select STEM toys, including select Anki, Osmo, and Sphero products

Save up to 50% on select children’s books

Save up to 30% on select Fisher-Price baby products

Sports & Outdoor:

Save 30% or more on select Coleman camping gear

Save 30% on the Traeger Renegade Elite Grill

Save 30% on Blackstone 36” 4-Burner Outdoor Griddle Station

Save on the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

Additional Deals from Across Amazon:

IMDbPro: Save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, only $95 – the lowest price ever

Save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, only $95 – the lowest price ever Virtual Dash Buttons: Prime members receive an additional 15% off their first virtual Dash Button order

Prime members receive an additional 15% off their first virtual Dash Button order Subscribe & Save: Prime members receive an additional 30% off their first Subscribe & Save subscription

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses on Amazon

This Prime Day, members around the world can shop hundreds of thousands of deals from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon. From Amazon Launchpad to Amazon Exclusives and Amazon Handmade, small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon are offering more deals than ever before. Some of these deals include:

Save up to 50% on Tea Forte summer teas and accessories

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Save on the AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, only $54.99

Save up to 40% on Petcube Bites Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser

Save on Anker Powercore Power Banks

Save up to 40% on toys and games from Mama Moon Boutique

Save 20% or more on office products and furniture from Stand Steady

Save 20% on select Amazon Handmade products from local artisans

Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad startup products

Prime Day, created by Amazon.com Inc. in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary, has inspired other e-commerce companies to invent their own shopping holidays. Online furniture seller Wayfair introduced Way Day in April, becoming its biggest revenue day ever. While Prime Day brings in more revenue for Amazon, too, it also helps boost its Prime memberships. It had more sign-ups during 2017’s event than any other day in the company’s history, Amazon said at the time, without providing specific numbers.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)