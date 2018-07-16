NORWALK (CBSLA) — Two people were killed early Monday in a fiery crash, and one man was arrested for a possible DUI.

The crash involving two cars carrying seven people happened just after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes, at Rosecrans Avenue, in Norwalk.

Police say an Infiniti sedan rear-ended a minivan, making it spin out of control and leaving it facing the wrong direction. Two people in the minivan were killed, and three others – including a child – were hospitalized.

The child is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Infiniti was not hurt, and was given a sobriety test before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. A passenger in the Infiniti was also expected to be OK.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours for the fatal crash investigation.



