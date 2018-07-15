SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were shot Sunday in an unincorporated area of San Gabriel and the man who allegedly shot the pair was arrested, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in a home on the 6300 block of Muscatel Avenue in a residential neighborhood, sheriff’s Lt. Marsha Williams said.

The shooter has been identified as 80-year-old Adrian Ness. The victims have been identified as his wife and son.

Ness was taken into custody at the Sheriff’s Temple station and booked on two attempted murder charges. He is being held on $2 million.

The suspect’s wife is also believed to be in her 80s. The son’s age was not revealed but both victims were said to be in critical condition following surgery.

The shooting reportedly happened during a domestic violence situation.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reported from the scene and said the exact cause of the shooting is unknown.

But one neighbor told her off-camera that the father and son were “having problems.”