  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMHour of Power with Bobby Schuller
    12:00 AMBlue Bloods
    01:00 AMJudge Judy
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMCBS 2 Sports Central
    11:45 PMJoel Osteen
    12:15 AMThe James Brown Show
    12:45 AMCSI: Miami
    01:45 AMGoodbye Dark Spots!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Scare, Greek Theatre, Griffith Park, Local TV, YouTuber

GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — The LAPD bomb squad descended on the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park on Sunday.

As CBSLA’s Cristy Fajardo reports, the LAPD said the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm.

Sky9 was over the Greek Theatre as bomb-sniffing dogs went through the aisles.

The crowd had come to see YouTube star Yousef Erakat whose YouTube channel FouseyTube has more than a million subscribers.

Police say about 6:15 p.m. they got a call from a person claiming to have planted an explosive device at the theater. The LAPD decided to clear out the venue just in case and brought in the bomb squad.

The event was free and tickets had sold out but at that hour police say only about 1,500 people were at the Greek and Erakat had yet to take the stage.

After it was clear the event was not going on he got on top of his car down the road and gave an impromptu performance.

Some of his fans had driven hours to see him on short notice. The concert was only announced days ago and some fans are wondering if the threat was the handiwork of a jealous social media rival.

“Everybody was enjoying themselves,” said a fan. “It was just getting better and then out of nowhere they make an announcement. They tell everybody ‘oh we need to evacuate. There’s a light problem.’ ”

“It happens to a lot of people. A lot of YouTubers. There’s not much you can really do about it,” said another fan.

On Saturday the Griffith Observatory also had a false alarm. Police were called out there to a call of a suspicious package. The Observatory was also evacuated and they also found nothing.

Police say they don’t know if the two incidents are connected. They are now investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s