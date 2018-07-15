GRIFFITH PARK (CBSLA) — The LAPD bomb squad descended on the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park on Sunday.

As CBSLA’s Cristy Fajardo reports, the LAPD said the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm.

Sky9 was over the Greek Theatre as bomb-sniffing dogs went through the aisles.

The crowd had come to see YouTube star Yousef Erakat whose YouTube channel FouseyTube has more than a million subscribers.

Police say about 6:15 p.m. they got a call from a person claiming to have planted an explosive device at the theater. The LAPD decided to clear out the venue just in case and brought in the bomb squad.

The event was free and tickets had sold out but at that hour police say only about 1,500 people were at the Greek and Erakat had yet to take the stage.

After it was clear the event was not going on he got on top of his car down the road and gave an impromptu performance.

Some of his fans had driven hours to see him on short notice. The concert was only announced days ago and some fans are wondering if the threat was the handiwork of a jealous social media rival.

“Everybody was enjoying themselves,” said a fan. “It was just getting better and then out of nowhere they make an announcement. They tell everybody ‘oh we need to evacuate. There’s a light problem.’ ”

“It happens to a lot of people. A lot of YouTubers. There’s not much you can really do about it,” said another fan.

On Saturday the Griffith Observatory also had a false alarm. Police were called out there to a call of a suspicious package. The Observatory was also evacuated and they also found nothing.

Police say they don’t know if the two incidents are connected. They are now investigating.