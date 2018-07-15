RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man is being treated at a hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Southern California Del Taco.

The shooting unfolded just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Riverside Avenue, police said.

It was there that arriving officers found a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The man was treated on scene but was rushed to a hospital.

His condition was unknown as of Sunday morning. Officers on the scene found at least one shell casing on scene.

No information related to the suspect was immediately available.

