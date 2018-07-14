  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    12:30 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    1:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    1:30 PMRescue Me with Dr. Lisa
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMStem Cell Therapy for Pain
    4:30 PMRaw Travel
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Sur, lancaster, Monterey County, Oregon

SALINAS (CBS San Francisco/AP) — An Oregon woman who vanished last week in central California has been found injured after her Jeep went over a cliff near Big Sur.

monterey coast rescue1 Ore. Woman Who Vanished Found Alive; Jeep Crashed Over Big Sur Cliff

Rescue workers attend to Angela Hernandez after she is found. July 13, 2018. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office)

Monterey County sheriff’s Cmdr. John Thornburg said that 23-year-old Angela Hernandez of Portland was spotted Friday night by a couple walking near Highway 1.

He says the woman had an injured shoulder. However, authorities say she was alert and was walking on a remote Monterey County beach when rescuers reached her.

Hernandez was last seen south of Half Moon Bay on July 6.

Family members said she had been driving from Portland to her sister’s home in Lancaster in Southern California.

jeep hernandez Ore. Woman Who Vanished Found Alive; Jeep Crashed Over Big Sur Cliff

Angela Hernandez poses with her Jeep. (family photo)

Sheriff’s officials told the San Francisco Chronicle they are unsure exactly when her car went over the cliff, but said she may have been there for several days.

“I just want to thank everybody, everybody. Sorry I’m just in shock. Everybody that … helped us through the whole thing and Angela will be OK. I’m so happy,” Angela’s sister Isabel Hernandez said in a video posted to Facebook.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s