SALINAS (CBS San Francisco/AP) — An Oregon woman who vanished last week in central California has been found injured after her Jeep went over a cliff near Big Sur.

Monterey County sheriff’s Cmdr. John Thornburg said that 23-year-old Angela Hernandez of Portland was spotted Friday night by a couple walking near Highway 1.

He says the woman had an injured shoulder. However, authorities say she was alert and was walking on a remote Monterey County beach when rescuers reached her.

Hernandez was last seen south of Half Moon Bay on July 6.

Family members said she had been driving from Portland to her sister’s home in Lancaster in Southern California.

Sheriff’s officials told the San Francisco Chronicle they are unsure exactly when her car went over the cliff, but said she may have been there for several days.

“I just want to thank everybody, everybody. Sorry I’m just in shock. Everybody that … helped us through the whole thing and Angela will be OK. I’m so happy,” Angela’s sister Isabel Hernandez said in a video posted to Facebook.

