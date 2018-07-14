  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A man is in grave condition after being rescued from the water off Laguna Beach Saturday morning.

capture36 Swimmer In Grave Condition After Being Pulled From Water Off Laguna Beach

(Laguna Beach PD/Twitter)

The victim was pulled unconscious from the water at 1,000 Steps Beach by Orange County lifeguards sometime before 11:30 a.m.

He received treatment on the beach before being airlifted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

He was last reported in grave condition, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The victim’s name and the circumstances leading up to the rescue were not confirmed.

