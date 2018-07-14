ORANGE (CBSLA) — A fiery end to a police pursuit in Orange County on Saturday.

As CBSLA’S Chris Holmstrom reports, the pursuit started in Santa Ana and ended in Orange. The driver was wanted for reckless driving.

Police have blocked off the area as they investigate.

SKY9 was overhead and the video shows that the van appeared to be stuck. After revving the engine, all of a sudden it caught on fire. The person inside never got out.

At one point you can see several police officers surrounding the vehicle.

Tony Zuanich lives nearby.

“I saw a whole bunch of police cars and I stopped my yard work and went on my bike by the river trail and got fairly close to the bridge and saw huge black flames. Black smoke actually,” said Zuanich.

The flames only got bigger and quickly spread to the nearby brush.

A few minutes later after the threat was gone firefighters slowly approached the van and started putting the fire out.

Saturday night road closures continued as Orange police officers investigated.

“It is a quiet neighborhood and for it to end like that is kinda strange,” said Zuanich.

The condition of the driver was unknown.